The Forest Hills baseball team and Central Cambria softball squad each earned top seeds in their respective brackets in the upcoming District 6 playoffs.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion Rangers (19-1) top the Class 3A baseball seedings and have a first-round bye. Coach Joe Carpenter’s team has won 11 consecutive games since suffering its lone loss of the season to Class 6A Altoona in tournament play on April 15.
The Rangers await the winner of a first-round game between fifth-seeded Tyrone (10-10) and fourth-seeded host Westmont Hilltop (11-8) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Seventh-seeded Penn Cambria (8-11) will visit second-seeded Central (18-2) in Class 3A on Friday to round out games involving area teams in that bracket.
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champ Central Cambria (19-0) claimed the top seed in Class 3A softball. Coach Stephen Ruddek’s Red Devils will meet eighth-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola (7-12) on Monday.
Also in 3A softball on Monday, No. 4 Forest Hills (16-3) will host No. 5 Westmont Hilltop (10-5); No. 6 Richland (12-8) will visit No. 3 Central (16-4); and No. 7 Penn Cambria (10-10) will travel to No. 2 Juniata (18-2).
A total of 10 area teams will participate in District 6 baseball in classes 1A through 3A.
In Class 1A baseball: Top-seeded Harmony (10-2) awaits the winner of a Thursday play-in game between No. 9 Claysburg-Kimmel (5-13) at No. 8 Bishop Carroll Catholic (4-13); and No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic awaits the winner of a Thursday game between No. 10 Juniata Valley (5-15) at No. 7 Moshannon Valley (6-12).
Monday’s other 1A games will include No. 5 Bishop McCort Catholic (9-10) at No. 4 Portage (10-9); and No. 6 Williamsburg (8-10) at No. 3 Blacklick Valley (12-8).
In Class 2A baseball: Top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (15-4) will host No. 8 United (11-9) on Friday; No. 4 Northern Cambria (14-4) will host No. 5 Richland (12-6) on Thursday; No. 3 Marion Center (14-3) will host No. 6 West Branch (14-4) on Friday; and No. 2 Mount Union (19-1) will host No. 7 Homer-Center (12-8) on Friday.
A total of 11 area teams will compete in the District 6 softball playoffs in classes 1A through 3A.
In Class 1A softball two play-in games will be held on Thursday, as No. 8 Portage (9-10) hosts No. 9 Bishop Carroll Catholic (3-10); and No. 7 Juniata Valley (9-8) will host No. 10 Williamsburg (3-16).
Top-seeded West Branch (17-3) will host either Portage or Bishop Carroll Catholic on Monday. Second-seeded Glendale (17-3) will host either Juniata Valley or Williamsburg.
Also on Monday in 1A softball: No. 4 Conemaugh Valley (15-4) will host No. 5 Ferndale (12-8); and No. 3 Claysburg-Kimmel (16-3) will host No. 6 Bishop McCort Catholic (9-10).
In Class 2A softball on Monday: Top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (16-2) will host No. 8 Homer-Center (9-10); No. 4 Marion Center (15-4) will host No. 5 Cambria Heights (14-5); No. 3 West Shamokin (16-3) will host No. 6 Southern Huntingdon (12-4); and No. 2 Penns Valley will host No. 7 Mount Union (12-8).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
