JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Forest Hills jumped ahead 8-0 against Richland, but a couple of lightning delays postponed the rest of Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forest Hills converted on a fourth down on its first drive of the game. Senior Colten Danel provided a 17-yard touchdown run and conversion run to give the Rangers an 8-0 lead.
The game was halted with 5:28 left in the first quarter. Saturday’s contest will resume at that point.
PIAA rules require a 30-minute delay with each additional lightning strike. Fans were permitted back inside Herlinger Field at 8:10 p.m., but lightning struck again in the area.
Since the game would not resume by 9:30 p.m., the decision was made around 8:55 to postpone the rest of the contest until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s matchup was a rematch of the 2021 District 6 Class 2A championship game. The Rams prevailed 35-6 for their fourth straight district crown.
