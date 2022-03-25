McMURRAY, Pa. – Iowa City West High School's Hunter Garvin pinned Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington during their 152-pound bout at Friday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Peters Township High School's AHN Arena.
Tied at 5 in the third period, Stanford recruit Garvin took down Arrington and pinned him in 4:28 during the Pennsylvania versus United States match. Garvin recorded two takedowns in the second period.
In September, Arrington edged Garvin 4-3 in FloWrestling's Who's No. 1 event in Texas.
Arrington compiled a 146-8 record at Forest Hills. He will wrestle at North Carolina State next season.
Garvin is a native of Iowa City, Iowa. He won three state crowns and totaled a 142-7 mark in high school.
The United States squad edged Pennsylvania by a 25-21 margin.
The WPIAL all-stars defeated an all-star squad from Indiana 35-6 in the first of two matches.
