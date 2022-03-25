Jackson Arrington

Forest Hills' Jackson Arrington (right) takes down Bishop McDevitt's Andrew Christie in the 152-pound final match during the PIAA Class 2A championships on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

 Louis B. Ruediger
For The Tribune-Democrat

McMURRAY, Pa. – Iowa City West High School's Hunter Garvin pinned Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington during their 152-pound bout at Friday's Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Peters Township High School's AHN Arena. 

Tied at 5 in the third period, Stanford recruit Garvin took down Arrington and pinned him in 4:28 during the Pennsylvania versus United States match. Garvin recorded two takedowns in the second period. 

In September, Arrington edged Garvin 4-3 in FloWrestling's Who's No. 1 event in Texas.

Arrington compiled a 146-8 record at Forest Hills. He will wrestle at North Carolina State next season.

Garvin is a native of Iowa City, Iowa. He won three state crowns and totaled a 142-7 mark in high school.

The United States squad edged Pennsylvania by a 25-21 margin. 

The WPIAL all-stars defeated an all-star squad from Indiana 35-6 in the first of two matches. 

