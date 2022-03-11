HERSHEY, Pa. – Forest Hills’ two-time state champion Jackson Arrington continues to treat the postseason like it’s his own personal playground.
Arrington built an 11-3 lead before pinning Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan in 5:05 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday morning at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Arrington (37-2) will wrestle Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey (38-8) in the semifinals, which are scheduled for 7:30 Friday.
Arrington is the only wrestler from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area in the semifinals. It was a rough day for area wrestlers, who went 1-7 in the quarterfinals. Only four of the 16 wrestlers who advanced to Friday’s action are assured of a medal.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (132) and Trevor Weyandt (145) and Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (138) are the only area wrestlers who won in the third round of consolations, known in the wrestling world as the blood round.
The fourth round of consolations will be wrestled at 7:30, and the consolation semifinals will follow at around 9:30.
Arrington, who rang up a 19-4 technical fall in his Thursday opener, took Duggan down twice in the first period, added two more in the second and took an 8-3 lead into the third.
The North Carolina State recruit escaped in the third, got his fifth takedown and pinned Duggan, thrilling the Forest Hills fans.
“It felt good,” Arrington said. “He was just balling up and didn’t want to do much. He was taking a bunch of bad shots. He kept diving, and I was just getting my takedowns off of it.”
Richey, the Southwest Regional fourth-placer, beat West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry, 5-2, in the quarterfinals for his third win of the tournament.
“I’m looking forward to scoring a lot of points, getting bonus points, pin, tech fall, whatever,” Arrington said. “I want to score points and have fun.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett (126), Bollman, Weyandt, Jack Moyer (152) and Luke Moore (160) all lost in the quarterfinals, as did Toth and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126).
Toth was taken down by Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger with 16 seconds left to lose 4-3 in the quarters. He responded with a 7-3 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Bryson Vaughn to reach the medal rounds.
Bollman was pinned by Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in 3:39. He bounced back with a 2-1 win over Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar.
Weyandt dropped a 6-1 decision to Faith Christian Academy’s Eric Alderfer. Weyandt then pinned Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock in 2:13 to reach the medal rounds.
Burkett dropped a 9-2 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan in the quarters. He was eliminated with a pin by Conwell-Egan’s Charlie Robson in 2:51. Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie beat Moyer, 9-2. Moyer was eliminated by Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price, 5-2.
Hoover lost 6-0 to Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim in the quarterfinals. He then lost 6-2 to Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds.
United’s Jacob Sombronski (106), Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (172), Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189), Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar (215) and Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter (285) also saw their seasons end in the consolations.
