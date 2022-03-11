HERSHEY – When Forest Hills’ two-time state champion Jackson Arrington walked off mat No. 3 of Hershey’s Giant Center, he didn’t appear to have even worked up a sweat.
Arrington needed only 1:04 to pin Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships reach his third state finals bout.
“Yeah, you know, I’m just wrestling like I like to wrestle,” Arrington said with a laugh when a reporter asked him about not sweating. “I’m going out there scoring points. If I can pin him, I’m going to pin him.”
Arrington (38-2) will wrestle Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie (42-4) in the finals, which are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts are also scheduled for that time.
Arrington was the only wrestler from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area in the semifinals. It was a rough day for area wrestlers, who went 1-7 in the quarterfinals. Only four of the 16 wrestlers who advanced to Friday reached the medal rounds.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (132) and Trevor Weyandt (145) and Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (138) are the only area wrestlers who have earned medals.
Bollman will wrestle for fifth place.
He reached the consolation semifinals, where he dropped a 4-2 overtime decision to Midd-West’s Conner Heckman.
Toth and Weyandt will wrestle in respective seventh-place bouts.
In the semifinals, Arrington took Richey, the Southwest fourth-placer, down, gave up an escape and hit a fireman’s carry to put Richey on his back. Arrington clamped down as Richey fought to avoid the pin, but the Ranger senior was determined to get the fall.
“I just worked until I could get the pin,” Arrington said after his 145th career win.
Arrington has two pins and a technical fall in Hershey.
Arrington built an 11-3 lead before pinning Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan in 5:05 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A Championships on Friday morning at Hershey’s Giant Center.
The North Carolina State recruit escaped in the third, got his fifth takedown and pinned Duggan, thrilling the Forest Hills fans.
“It felt good,” Arrington said.
“He was just balling up and didn’t want to do much. He was taking a bunch of bad shots. He kept diving, and I was just getting my takedowns off of it.”
Arrington said he’s never wrestled Christie, who beat Montgomery’s Devon Deem 6-4. He’ll be looking to become the first Ranger to win three state titles. Coach Jake Strayer also won two titles for the Rangers.
“I’m extremely excited for it,” Arrington said. “It’s the last match of my career, so I’m going to go out there, put on a show, wrestle hard, score points and have fun.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett (126), Bollman, Weyandt, Jack Moyer (152) and Luke Moore (160) all lost in the quarterfinals, as did Toth and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126).
Chestnut Ridge slipped to 11th in the team standings.
Notre Dame-Green Pond has the lead among the teams, while Saucon Valley is second.
Bollman was pinned by Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie in 3:39.
He bounced back with a 2-1 win over Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar. He then won by injury default over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum in 1:52 while leading 4-0 to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Toth was taken down by Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger with 16 seconds left to lose 4-3 in the quarters.
He responded with a 7-3 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Bryson Vaughn to reach the medal rounds.
But Toth dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to Wyoming Area freshman Anthony Evanitsky in the consolation quarterfinals
Weyandt dropped a 6-1 decision to Faith Christian Academy’s Eric Alderfer. Weyandt then pinned Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock in 2:13 to reach the medal rounds. Hickory’s Carter Gill dropped Weyandt into the seventh-place bout with a 3-1 win.
Burkett dropped a 9-2 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan in the quarters. He was eliminated with a pin by Conwell-Egan’s Charlie Robson in 2:51. Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie beat Moyer 9-2. Moyer was eliminated by Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price 5-2.
District 6 and Southwest Regional champ Hoover lost, 6-0 to Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim in the quarterfinals.
He then lost 6-2 to Boiling Springs’ Eli Bounds.
“We just didn’t look our best today,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “I didn’t think we looked bad in the first loss. We just got caught in a five-pointer. and this last match definitely wasn’t us.
“I’m sure it’s going to sting for him for awhile. He’s tough on himself. I don’t need to say a word to him. He’s young. He’s going to have to figure it out.
“It’s tough to lose that closing to placing, but I’m sure he’ll train. There’s no question about that.”
United’s Jacob Sombronski (106), Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (172), Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189), Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar (215) and Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter (285) also saw their seasons end in the consolations.
