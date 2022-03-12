HERSHEY, Pa. – When he was a freshman at Forest Hills, Jackson Arrington remembers telling coach and former two-time state champion wrestler Jake Strayer that he was going to win more gold medals than him.
“It’s crazy,” Arrington, now a senior, said with a laugh. “Ever since I was a freshman, I was telling our coach that I was going to win more state titles than him. It was a little bit cocky, but it was more like a joke. It turned out to be reality. Obviously, he helped me do it.”
“I do remember that,” Strayer said. “I’m happy that he took over as the best wrestler at Forest Hills.”
Arrington captured his third state title at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon at Giant Center by pinning Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie in 1:45 during the 152-pound finals bout.
“It’s great. It was my last match, and it was a good one,” Arrington said. “I wrestled real well. It’s hard to explain. It’s bittersweet. It’s awesome to win, but it’s sad it’s my last one.”
“Words can’t say how happy I am for him,” Strayer said. “He puts the time in, and he deserves every win he gets. I’m so proud and happy for him.”
Arrington made winning a third state title look so easy. He had three pins in the state tournament in 5:05, 1:04 and 1:45 and a 19-4 technical fall in 2:29. In the postseason, he had nine pins, two technical falls and a major decision.
Arrington finished second in the Outstanding Wrestler Award voting to Mount Pleasant’s fellow three-time champ Dayton Pitzer, who had four first-period pins.
Arrington won his first state title as a freshman 113-pounder, beating Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe 10-3. He finished third as a sophomore at 126. Arrington won his second title as a junior with a 10-3 decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos at 132.
Arrington solidified his status as one of the greatest District 6 wrestlers ever. He became the ninth wrestler in District 6 history to win three titles – one year after Glendale’s Brock McMillen became the eighth grappler to claim three gold medals. Among local wrestlers, Arrington joins North Star graduate Nick Roberts and Richland product John Rizzo as three-time state champions.
“Yeah, he’s in rare company,” Strayer said. “He’s a rare wrestler.”
Arrington said he was real excited and not nervous before taking the mat for the parade of champions and the finals.
“I love wrestling,” he said. “I’m never nervous about it. I’m doing it for a reason. I’m not doing it because someone is making me. That helps me when I go out onto the mat. I’m going to walk out there confident. I love the sport and I work hard.”
Arrington didn’t waste any time against Christie, taking him down three seconds into the bout.
“I’m always on the offense,” Arrington said. “That’s just my game plan. I wanted to go out there and score as many points as I could. If I wasn’t going to get the pin, I was going to get the tech.”
Five seconds later, Christie was taking a blood timeout for a cut above his left eye. The trainer wrapped Christie’s head and rewrapped it when he had to take another blood timeout later in the period.
“It’s funny. The exact same thing happened last year,” Arrington said. “The match was slowed down. It didn’t really bother me.”
Arrington took Christie down again, released him to make the score 4-2 and then went for the kill. He took Christie down into a low leg cradle, rocked him to his back and got the fall.
“I went underhook into a sweep,” he said. “He was hanging his head. I saw it there. We drill that in practice all the time. I just grabbed the head and went.”
When he got up, Arrington held up three fingers in celebration – a rare celebratory moment for him.
“I really don’t like to celebrate a whole lot,” he said, “but I felt like that was kind of a moment where I could embrace it a little bit.”
Arrington finished his senior season with a 39-2 record and 26 pins. Arrington’s two losses came when he had to medically forfeit two bouts after injuring suffering a minor knee injury at the Powerade Tournament in December.
The four-time District 6 champion and three-time Southwest Regional winner finished his career with a 146-8 record and 84 pins.
“He just started making those jumps,” Strayer said. “He was working hard in the offseason. I don’t know how many hours we have wrestling on the mats, but it all paid for him.”
Between now and starting at North Carolina State, where he’ll likely wrestle at 149, Arrington will wrestle at the World Team Trials in June and maybe other freestyle tournaments.
“I’m going to go for four titles. That’s the goal,” Arrington said. “If they want me to redshirt, I’ll redshirt. If not, then let’s get it.”
“He was just real dominant at this level,” Strayer said. “I’m real excited to see what he can do at the next level.”
