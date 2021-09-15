Mat battle

What: FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Dallas, Texas.

Local ties: Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington will take on Iowa’s Hunter Garvin at 145 pounds and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bo Bassett will face Illinois’ Seth Mendoza at 106 pounds. They are two of the seven Pennsylvania wrestlers scheduled to compete in the 14-match event.

How to watch: The dual-meet event will be live-streamed on FloWrestling.org, a subscription-based service.