Another local wrestler is headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington announced his commitment on North Carolina State on Friday, hours after turning in an impressive performance on the first day of the Powerade tournament in Monroeville.
Arrington has been saying for months that he would like to wait until he gets a chance to make on-campus visits to schools – which is impossible right now because of the pandemic – but decided that the opportunity awaiting him in Raleigh, North Carolina, was too good to pass up.
“I saw N.C. State in the summer,” Arrington said on Friday. “I was just really loving what they’re doing down there. I have a good relationship with the coaches. I know some of the guys down there and really get along with them. We all have the same goals.”
Coach Pat Popolizio has built a powerhouse program at N.C. State. The Wolfpack have captured three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference dual meet titles – going 14-1 during that time – and winning two straight tournament titles. They’re ranked fourth nationally by Intermat.
That kind of team success played a key role in the decision for Arrington.
“That’s the goal – to go where you’re going to get the best competition, the best partners,” he said.
It doesn’t hurt that Popolizio has developed a Pennsylvania pipeline. Former Keystone State wrestlers Ed Scott (DuBois), Jarred Papcsy (Bethlehem Catholic), Dylan Reinert (Gettysburg) and brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay (Mifflin County) are all on the Wolfpack roster, and Franklin Regional junior Finn Solomon has committed to N.C. State.
Arrington said that Scott, who he knows through the Young Guns Wrestling Club, gave him an unofficial tour of the campus last summer.
“It was awesome. I loved it,” Arrington said, even though he wasn’t able to go inside most of the buildings.
“N.C. State was really pursuing Jackson since the beginning of recruiting process, I had the opportunity to talk extensively with their coaching staff, and they really focus on doing things the right way on and off the mat, building character, and just developing not only great wrestlers but well-rounded adults,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “This is also reflected on the program’s success and being one of the top contenders in the nation.”
He also was attracted by N.C. State’s academic reputation.
“That was a big factor,” he said. “I want to go for engineering. They’re one of the best engineering schools in the country.”
Strayer believes Arrington’s style will help him prevail in Raleigh.
“Jackson’s style of being aggressive, constantly scoring points and his ability to be dominant in all three positions will translate well to the next level,” Strayer said. “He is still making improvements every day, and his willingness to continue to learn is why Jackson will succeed at the next level.”
Arrington’s other suitors included Purdue, Pitt, Iowa and Lehigh.
He will become the latest local wrestler to head to the ACC, joining Chestnut Ridge graduates Justin McCoy (Virginia) and Jared McGill (Pitt) as well as Ligonier Valley’s Robby Patrick (Virginia). Other local wrestlers to compete in the conference include Richland’s John Rizzo (Pitt), Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Hough (Duke) and Zac Bennett (North Carolina) and former United students Evan and Robert Henderson (North Carolina).
Arrington is 10-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the state by PA Power Wrestling at 132 pounds. He won a PIAA title as a freshman and finished third last season. While he’d like to bring home gold from Hershey again this season, Arrington is more concerned with how he wrestles than wins and losses.
“Everybody wants to win state titles, but as long as I’m improving and getting better, that will come,” said Arrington, who has a career record of 85-6.
The second seed in the Powerade tournament, Arrington made a very difficult first-round draw look easy on Friday, as he dominated Colton Stoneking before pinning the Waynesburg Central junior, who is ranked sixth in 3A by PA Power.
He added a technical fall over Cadin Delaney of DuBois and will face Malvern Prep’s Nathan Rickards on Saturday morning.
Arrington said Forest Hills coaches Strayer and Rob Sakmar have played a big part in his development, along with Young Guns coaches Jody and John Strittmatter. He also thanked his family, including uncle Shane Valko, who was a Division II national champ at Pitt-Johnstown.
“I’ve been watching him since he was in college,” Arrington said noting that Valko was a “big, big part (of my success). Every time at The Compound Murrysville, we’re working together, we’re lifting together. Same with Jake. I wrestle with Jake all of the time. Those guys are great.”
Arrington is the son of Bryan and Nicole Arrington, of Salix.
