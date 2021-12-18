MILL HALL – Jackson Arrington’s major decision victory in the 152-pound final gave the region its only champion during Saturday’s action at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School.
The Forest Hills standout topped Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans 13-4 to top the podium at 152, completing a 5-0 weekend.
Eight area wrestlers medaled at the event with Chestnut Ridge placing five wrestlers and Forest Hills placing three. The Lions took 10th place in the team standings with 104 points, 65 behind champion Williamsport. Forest Hills’ 94 points placed the Rangers one spot behind the Lions in the 32-team field.
The Rangers’ Easton Toth finished second at 138, losing by technical fall in the final to Central Mountain’s Luke Simcox. Simcox wrapped up the bout with a 16-0 score in 5:06.
Dustin Flinn took sixth at 160 to round out Forest Hills’ place winners.
The Lions’ Easton Mull took fourth at 106, making him his team’s highest-placing wrestler over the weekend. Chestnut Ridge also received fifth-place honors from Calan Bollman (132) and Luke Moore (172), and seventh-place finishes by Ross Dull (120) and Jack Moyer (160).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.