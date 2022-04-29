As one of the youngest players on the Johnstown Tomahawks roster, Braedon Ford is savoring his first trip to the North American Hockey League playoffs.
What’s not to like for the 18-year-old from Pittsburgh?
Ford netted the game-winning goal with only 36 seconds remaining in overtime of Game 3, as the Tomahawks edged the Jamestown Rebels 5-4 at Northwest Arena.
“Playoffs, especially, is just a different breed,” Ford said. “Anybody can win on any given night.
“It’s about heart. We’ve shown that we dig deep and we bear down.”
Ford, who spent three seasons in the internationally renown Shattuck St. Mary’s AAA program and one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins elite, also had a pair of goals in a 3-1 Game 2 victory on home ice.
Second-seeded Johnstown holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 East Division semifinal entering Saturday night’s game at third-seeded Jamestown (7 p.m.).
Game 5, if necessary, would be at 6 p.m. on Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Fordy really started to come on around Thanksgiving time or so, which for such a young kid, that is around the time you start to see them take off,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He is an exceptionally talented hockey player.”
Ford and Cole Bianchin are the only two players on the roster born in 2004. Bianchin’s birthday is in August, which makes him the youngest player on the team at 17 for a few more months.
“When Rammer (Sean Ramsay) went down with his season-ending injury, we felt Braedon had the make-up to slide to the line with (Jacob) Badal and (Jake) Black, and he really has done a nice job,” Letizia said. “So far in the playoffs we have asked him to play big minutes and a big role and he has jumped on that challenge.”
The 5-foot-9 Ford fit in almost immediately on the high-scoring line with Black and Badal when Ramsay was hurt after scoring 37 points in 46 games.
“I do my part. I win my draws for them. They find me. I find them,” Ford said of Black and Badal. “We just get the puck in the back of the net.”
Black finished the regular season with a league-high 41 goals and was second with 79 points. Badal had 21 goals and 62 regular-season points.
In three playoff games, the line has combined for 15 points, with each player scoring five points.
Ford has three goals, and Black and Badal each have two.
In Game 3, Black had a goal, Badal netted two, and Ford hit the game-winner.
“We were due for one, especially me,” Ford said of his rebound of Tyler DesRochers’ shot from the point. “Our line at the end of the period we had a clean face off win, a shot, a bounce and I was able to put it in the back of the net.”
The teams already have played three overtime periods, including Jamestown’s dramatic 2-1 double OT win in Game 1 at the War Memorial.
“I think this has maybe been one of the tightest playoff series we have ever been involved in, no question,” Letizia said.
“Jamestown does a great job of playing structured hockey so there is not necessarily a lot of free ice out there.
“Even in the wild second period of Game 3 (when the teams combined for seven goals), the goals came on special teams and us finding ways to create some turnovers. I think playing each other 12 times in the regular season plus the two exhibition games, that there are not really a lot of secrets for our teams to each other.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
