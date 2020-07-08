Whether he officially finished with a one-hitter or a two-hitter, Hayden Ford pitched a gem on Wednesday night at Sargent’s Stadium.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors left-hander tossed a complete game with six strikeouts and four walks while facing only 25 batters, four over the minimum in a 7-0 victory over Smith Transport.
“It was just fastball command,” said Ford, a Frostburg State University player. “I just felt really good on the mound and felt really comfortable. Great defense too. It helped a lot.”
There is no official scorer in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. Each team’s scorebook is available on the GameChanger.com app.
Smith Transport, the home team, ruled a Chase Vargo grounder to third base an infield single in the bottom of the first inning. Paul Carpenter ruled the play as an error.
With first-place Paul Carpenter leading by seven runs with one out in the top of the seventh, Ford hadn’t allowed another batter to record a hit after Vargo until Smith Transport’s Ben Wolf lined a solid single to left to erase any scoring controversy regarding a potential no-hitter.
“It was a toss up,” Ford said of the dual rulings. “That was probably the farthest thing from what I was thinking about. I was just trying to get out of there, let my guys pack up and go home and rest up for (Thursday).”
Paul Carpenter improved to 12-2 and moved one game ahead of idle Martella’s Pharmacy (11-3). Smith Transport is 2-14. PCCA also bounced back after a 16-4 loss to Martella’s Pharmacy on Tuesday night.
“Anytime you suffer a loss like that, it’s important to come back the next day, flush it and get back on the horse,” Paul Carpenter manager Cole Shaffer said. “I think they did a good job of resetting, sleeping it off and coming back ready to play.”
Paul Carpenter’s Tyler Horvat opened the second inning with a bunt single, stole second and moved to third on an errant throw. Christian Kubacka’s single to left field made it 1-0. Kubacka, a Clarion University product, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Smith Transport retired the first two batters in the fourth inning, but Bobby Kusinsky ripped a triple to right-center field and scored when Kubacka lofted a soft fly into shallow right field to make it 2-0.
Paul Carpenter’s Matt Wicker tripled to deep right field driving in a run, and he scored on Justin Wright’s single in the fifth. Horvat had a run-scoring double and scored on a Kusinsky single to make it 6-0. Horvat had two hits and three runs scored.
Gaige Reighard’s sacrifice on a line drive to left field pushed the margin to 7-0 in the top of the seventh.
Ford finished with 82 pitches – 50 of those for strikes. He benefited from a pair of 3-6-3 double plays in the first and seventh innings.
“He pitched really well the whole game. He was right around the zone,” Shaffer said. “The defense did a really good job behind him. We were talking about getting ahead with strikes early in the count. That’s what he did.
“We’ve been preaching all year if you get ahead early, good things will happen.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.