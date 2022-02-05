WINGATE, Pa. – Ask any District 6 Class 2A wrestling fan outside of the Sidman area the names of some wrestlers on Forest Hills’ roster, and they’ll probably name Jackson Arrington and Easton Toth right away.
On Saturday, they got to learn a new name in Hunter Forcellini.
The sophomore had key wins in the Rangers’ semifinal and final matches, as they defended their District 6 Class 2A crown for a second time at Bald Eagle Area High School.
“Hunter is a great kid, and works hard every day,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “He has had a lot of overtime matches this year that didn’t go his way. I think that has pushed him to work extra hard these last couple of weeks. It paid off today for him.”
No. 4 seed Forest Hills needed Forcellini to close the door on a 32-30 win over No. 1 seed Bald Eagle Area in the semifinals. He then picked up a win to keep No. 10 seed Tyrone, which was mounting a comeback, from upsetting the champs in a 39-34 title win.
Strayer joked that Forcellini is a pretty laid back guy, but knows that his wrestler hopes matches don’t usually come down to him.
The 126-132 pound wrestler echoed the words of his coach.
“As soon as we got here, they told us we were starting at 138,” Forcellini said. “I knew I had a good chance of being the ending match. I was nervous.”
The way things started out for the Rangers wrestlers in their semifinals dual with No. 1 Bald Eagle Area, it appeared as if they’d cruise to the finals.
Toth, a Clarion commit, rolled up a 16-0 technical fall in 4:00 at 138 pounds over Jeffre Pifer. Noah Teeter followed with a pin of Tayten Yoder in 40 seconds.
Arrington, a North Carolina State signee, stuck Mason Reese in 44 seconds at 152. Tye Templeton finished off the pin parade for the Rangers in 4:29 over Gavin Bennett.
Forest Hills led 23-0, but the Eagles climbed their way back into the dual by winning the next three bouts.
Bald Eagle’s Caleb Close secured a 6-1 win over Dustin Flinn at 172. Cameron Dubbs, who bumped up two weights, followed Close with a 7-5 come-from-behind win over Kory Marsalko. Dubbs needed a takedown with 10 seconds remaining for the winning points.
At 215, the Eagles’ Noah Foltz pinned Dalton Gable in 21 seconds to get his team within 23-12.
Kirk Bearjar and Isaiah Shilcosky got the momentum back in the Rangers’ favor with wins at 285 and 106 pounds, respectively, to extend their team’s lead to 29-12.
Bald Eagle used three straight pins to claim a 30-29 lead with one bout left – Forcellini’s match.
“It’s tough with two good teams on the same side (of the postseason bracket). I give them a ton of credit,” Strayed said of the Eagles’ fight. “It was a really good match on both parts. We respect them a lot.”
Forcellini tallied the first points of his match with Kevin Taylor 25 seconds in with a takedown. He started the second period from the bottom position, and got a reversal right away.
Taylor reversed Forcellini for his first points, but Forcellini held a 5-2 advantage to start the third period after adding an escape.
Forcellini tacked on one more takedown to secure a 7-3 win for himself, and sent his team to the championship bout.
“It felt really good,” Forcellini said of the win. “I knew I had to give it everything. I didn’t want to be the one to make it not a three-peat.”
In the final against Tyrone, the Rangers raced out to a huge lead again.
Teeter received a forfeit at 145 to open the dual. Arrington and Templeton recorded their second pins of the day, as Flinn added another fall to give Forest Hills a 24-0 lead.
After the Golden Eagles picked up a fall of their own, Bearjar returned the favor with a pin of his own to keep the Rangers with a comfortable 30-6 lead.
Tyrone, which defeated No. 2 seed Huntingdon 39-21 in the semifinals, mounted a comeback with four bonus-point wins – three pins and a major decision – to get within 30-28.
Then, Forcellini came to the mat again to help his team out.
He quickly took down Elijah Walk in their 126-pound bout and pinned the Golden Eagles’ wrestler in 15 seconds.
Tyrone responded with another fall to keep it a two-point match with one bout left.
Toth closed the dual out with a 6-3 win at 138, and the Rangers won their third straight District 6 Class 2A dual team championship.
Now, Forest Hills will head to Hershey for the first round of the PIAA championships on Thursday. It will face the District 3 runner-up Boiling Springs (17-2), which lost 37-26 to Bishop McDevitt on Saturday, in the first round.
“Our guys have been working really hard in the room. This was our goal at the beginning of the year,” Strayer said of the district crown. “I’m so proud of the guys, they did it. I’m proud of them for accomplishing their goal.”
