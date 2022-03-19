PITTSBURGH – Kenardo Forbes' 51st-minute goal provided the difference Saturday in Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic at Highmark Stadium.
Dane Kelly's pass to Forbes led to the 25-yard boomer that broke a 1-all tie. Earlier, Pittsburgh (2-0-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead Robbie Dambrot's shot from inside the box swept inside the right post. Hartford Athletic equalized in the 40th minute as Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. tapped in a cross that had come through the penalty area.
Hartford played the entire second half with 10 men on the pitch after Peter-Lee Vessel was shown his second yellow card, giving him an automatic red, in the 41st minute.
Pittsburgh, which held 61.5% of possession, outshot Hartford 12-10 while also putting more shots on target by a 4-2 margin.
The Riverhounds are next in action on March 26 when they travel to Detroit City FC.
