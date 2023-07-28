LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis announced the hiring of Martin Foray as the program’s secondary coach.
Foray returns to the Red Flash after he spent 2017-21 as a defensive back with the program.
“We are excited to have another alumnus join the Red Flash football family,” Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate and St. Francis defensive coordinator Scott Lewis said. “He appreciates St. Francis and what it takes to be successful here as a student-athlete. As a player, he was extremely talented, competitive, and displayed leadership and work ethic both on and off the field.”
Prior to his return to St. Francis, Foray spent the 2023 summer at Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland, where he assisted with the defensive backs. He joins a St. Francis staff that returned 11 of its 12 positional coaches from 2022.
During his playing career, Foray appeared in all 45 games St. Francis played and he accumulated 213 total tackles (119 solo), two sacks, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. During his all-Northeast Conference first-team season in 2021, he led the league with 102 total tackles.
“I’m happy and honored to be back in Loretto,” Foray said. “I want to thank Coach (Chris) Villarrial and Coach Lewis for giving me the opportunity to coach at my alma mater.”
Foray joined the Red Flash during its final weeks of summer workouts in preparation for fall camp starting on Monday. The 2023 season will open on Aug. 31 at Western Michigan.
