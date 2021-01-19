BOSWELL – Braden Fochtman’s ability to convince some of Berlin Brothersvalley’s top football players to join the wrestling team is paying huge dividends.
The first-year Mountaineers coach saw two of his converts pull out key victories on Tuesday night as Berlin beat North Star 39-34 in a pivotal WestPAC contest.
Charlie Fisher delivered an overtime win and Cory Jose scored a massive fall at heavyweight that helped set up Gabe Latuch’s heroics in the final match as the Mountaineers put themselves in a good position to win the conference title.
“I said, ‘Hey, you guys know in football, when you beat Portage or beat Meyersdale or beat Windber that you’re heading toward that conference championship,’ ” said Fochtman, who starred on the gridiron and the mat for the Mountaineers just five years ago. “I told them that tonight. ‘Even though it’s our (third) dual meet and first in the conference, if you win this one tonight, we’re sitting pretty for the rest of the season.’ ”
It was two football players who helped set the stage.
With the dual tied at 6 – North Star’s Aiden Wojnarowski won by injury default over Hunter Cornell at 126 before Berlin’s Landon Wellington pinned David Griffith at 132 – Fisher scored a takedown and three backpoints in Tiebreaker 1 on the way to a 10-5 victory over North Star’s Braden Livingston.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Fochtman said of Fisher. “He was one of the better players on our football team. Getting him to come out for wrestling was huge. I knew that in wrestling if you’re an athlete, you’re going to be OK. What we told him the whole time was be an athlete, be an athlete.”
Brandon Tressler picked up a forfeit at Berlin (3-0) before North Star (3-3) got consecutive falls from Cameron Snoeberger, Connor Yoder and Kolton Furry for a 24-15 lead.
Grant Mathias answered for Berlin with a fall over Bryce Salyers at 189, and Brady Boburchock received a forfeit for a 27-24 lead.
Jose, who had never wrestled a match until last week, pinned Alex Wojnarowski, an experienced wrestler giving up a lot of weight to the 250-pound Berlin sophomore.
“We pretty much compare it to football,” Fochtman said of his coaching staff’s discussions with Jose regarding his new sport. “When we talk about taking someone down we just compare it to a football tackle. That’s something that stuck with him. He told me all he did was try to tackle him.”
It worked.
Jose is now 5-1 in his young career and is enjoying life on the mat.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It’s great. I like it a lot. It shows how tough you are.”
Berlin’s lead didn’t last, as Cayden Turner received a forfeit for North Star at 106 and Nathan Pelesky’s 16-4 major decision of Landon Ulderich put the Cougars up 34-33.
Latuch – who had beaten North Star’s Thanyal Miller 4-0 on Saturday – needed another victory over the Cougar to give Berlin the victory.
“There were a lot of nerves,” said Latuch, a senior from Rockwood who wrestles for the Mountaineers as part of a co-op. “I’m not going to lie. I just tried to keep my composure. I wrestle better relaxed. I tried to remember that.”
Latuch built an 8-1 lead in the first period and, after a scoreless second, earned a takedown and the fall in the third.
“Saturday I was just wrestling for myself, but tonight I was wrestling for the whole team,” Latuch said. “That definitely helped in making me want to wrestle as hard as I could.”
Fochtman was thrilled to have Latuch, who was wrestling in his 100th career match, in that position.
“I told him right before he went out, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be out there right now,” the Mountaineers coach said. “I trust in him and his decisions on the mat. He’s a great senior leader. For him to be in that position was awesome. I’m sure that’s something he’ll remember for a long time.”
It’s also something that likely will stick with Fochtman, who is in his first year of coaching, for a long time.
“I remember being down here when I was in high school – it would always be packed,” Fochtman said of wrestling in Boswell. “They always brought their hometown spirit when it came to wrestling. Beating North Star in wrestling is something that we always took very highly, because they’re known for wrestling.”
The atmosphere was a bit different Tuesday night, as parents of varsity wrestlers were the only fans allowed in the gym for the event.
“We’ve got to get used to this,” Cougars coach Tim Rosa said. “This isn’t nearly as much fun. Even on the losing end, you like to have that crowd, especially here at home.”
Rosa’s team was missing two starters.
“We had two guys out, but that’s no excuse for losing, though,” he said. “These guys all practice. We’ve got to do a better job of staying off our back. We put ourselves in a good spot to win that match. If we stay off our back, we do that. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.