Conemaugh Township High School coach Tony Penna Jr. hopes his players approach each contest as if it's a playoff game, even the season-opener.
Township will host WestPAC rival Portage at 7 p.m. on Friday, as the 2021 scholastic season opens with 15 games across the region.
This offseason, Conemaugh Township and Shade formed a co-op that sends the Panthers’ football players to the Indians. Shade discontinued its gridiron program.
The co-op resulted in a bump from Class 1A to 2A for Conemaugh Township. The Indians won’t be eligible for the playoffs due to a PIAA rule pertaining to co-ops that push a school to a higher classification.
“It’s huge,” Penna said of the Portage game. “This is pretty darn big for us. Every game counts for us because we’re not going to the playoffs. That puts a whole different spin on it. Every game has a little more importance.
“It really means a lot to me with this senior group who’s been with me all three years and these Shade kids who faced so much offseason uncertainty. We want to put together a special season.”
Conemaugh Township is coming off a 5-3 campaign that included a District 5 Class 1A playoff loss at Northern Bedford.
Portage coach Marty Slanoc is in his second season after replacing iconic Mustangs coach Gary Gouse. Portage went 5-3 and advanced to the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, falling to Juniata Valley.
“It’s at Township,” Slanoc said. “Those guys are excited about their season. It’s going to be tough. We’ll have to load up. We’re going over there. It will be hostile. We’ll see how we respond to it.
“First game of the year, two teams with a lot of skill players,” Slanoc added. “I think the battle could be won up front and whose skill guys can make the most plays.
“Watching film of their scrimmage, they’re aggressive. They’re in your face. We’re hoping we can handle that.”
Here's a look at the remainder of this weekend’s games involving area teams. All starting times are 7 p.m. and last meetings occurred in 2020 unless otherwise noted:
WestPAC
Berlin Brothersvalley (8-1) at Meyersdale (2-7)
• Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley, 48-7.
• About the Mountaineers: The relatively new-look Berlin team is determined to produce similar results despite heavy graduation losses. Ryan Blubaugh caught 11 passes for 193 yards. Sophomore Pace Prosser displayed promise as the quarterback set to follow the graduated Will Spochart.
• About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale has experience with 18 lettermen and seven returning starters on offense and defense. Quarterback-defensive back Daulton Sellers will be counted on as a playmaker.
LHAC
Bedford (10-1) at Central Cambria (4-3)
• Last meeting: Bedford, 48-15 in 2019.
• About the Bisons: Bedford will rely on veterans such as Tribune-Democrat 2020 Player of the Year Mercury Swaim to build on a District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship and state semifinal round appearance.
• About the Red Devils: With 17 lettermen and seven starters back on each side from a 4-3 squad, Central Cambria is looking to take another step. Hobbs Dill rushed for 690 yards and 11 TDs in 2020.
Central (8-1) at Chestnut Ridge (7-3)
• Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge, 42-2 in 2017.
• About the Scarlet Dragons: Central begins its second tenure in the LHAC. Last season, the Dragons won the District 6 Class 3A title before falling to Bedford in the state playoffs. Junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for 1,823 yards, 23 TDs and two interceptions in 2020.
• About the Lions: Five-time defending District 5 Class 2A champion Chestnut Ridge will have a different quarterback after the graduation of Logan Pfister, but Lions still have explosive receivers in Matt Whysong (46 catches, 798 yards, 7 TDs) and Trevor Weyandt (35-477, 3).
Bishop McCort Catholic (1-7) at Forest Hills (4-4)
• Last meeting: Bishop McCort Catholic, 21-15 in 2019.
• About the Crimson Crushers: This will be the regular-season debut of the co-op unit featuring Bishop McCort and Bishop Carroll players. The new depth produced competition in camp that coach Tom Smith said will have lasting effects on the Crimson Crushers.
• About the Rangers: Forest Hills won three of its final four games last season after a 1-3 start that included a forfeit win. Damon Crawley returns after gaining 1,019 rushing yards and scoring 10 TDs last season.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (7-3) at Greater Johnstown (0-9)
• Last meeting: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, 30-6 in 2019.
• About the Marauders: Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic has six straight wins in the series from 2014-19. Senior Haiden Garner returns after rushing for 603 yards and three TDs and catching 32 passes for 466 receiving yards and seven TDs.
• About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown last beat the Marauders in the 2011 season opener at Mansion Park. D’Andre Sampson had 21 catches for 394 yards last season. Sophomore quarterback Jon Updyke passed for 635 yards and rushed for 505 yards in 2020.
Westmont Hilltop (4-4) at Penn Cambria (3-7)
• Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop, 35-22.
• About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop reached the District 6 3A semifinal round last season. Six starters return on offense and defense from that team. Fullback Madox Muto rushed for 458 yards.
• About the Panthers: Quarterback Garrett Harrold is an experienced leader after throwing for 1,313 yards and eight touchdowns (98 of 167) last season. Penn Cambria advanced to the postseason but fell 20-14 to second-seeded Tyrone.
Penns Valley (5-3) at Richland (8-2)
• Last meeting: Richland, 49-21 in 2019 District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
• About the Penns Valley Rams: A senior-heavy Penns Valley opened 1-3 last season but finished with four consecutive victories. Penns Valley had its regularly-scheduled opener cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Mercyhurst Prep. Penns Valley lost in the District 6 2A playoffs to Richland in 2019 (49-21) and 2018 (59-7).
• About the Richland Rams: Richland had its game against visiting Somerset cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation on the Golden Eagles team. Richland has gone a combined 34-4 with three straight District 6 Class 2A titles in the past three seasons. The Rams return veteran quarterback Kellan Stahl, playmaking receiver Griffin LaRue and leading rusher Grayden Lewis.
Heritage Conference
Cambria Heights (5-4) at Homer-Center (6-2)
• Last meeting: Homer-Center, 52-0 in 1968.
• About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights will have its first Heritage Conference action after moving from the LHAC. The Highlanders had a playoff forfeit win against Southern Huntingdon and a victory over Marion Center to reach the district final before falling to Richland. Fullback Ryan Haluska ran for 906 yards and 13 TDs.
• About the Wildcats: Homer-Center will be strong along the line with four returning starters up front. The Wildcats will miss record-breaking quarterback Ben Schmidt, who graduated and is part of the Indiana (Pa.) program.
Northern Cambria (4-4) at Purchase Line (4-5)
• Last meeting: Purchase Line, 28-6 in 2019.
• About the Colts: Northern Cambria will use lessons learned in 2020, when the Colts won their first four games but dropped their final four contests. Northern Cambria has three starters back on offense and four returnees on defense.
• About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line went 2-4 in its first six games but got hot in the postseason, picking up District 6 1A wins at West Shamokin (57-35) and at Penns Manor (22-14) before a loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the semifinal round (35-0).
United (1-7) at River Valley (0-0)
• Last meeting: This will be the first meeting.
• About the Lions: United has experience on the line and will count on skill players such as Caden McCully and Jacob Boring to make plays.
• About the Panthers: River Valley begins conference play after the merger of two former Heritage programs, Blairsville and Saltsburg. The Panthers will compete in District 6 Class 2A.
WPIAL
Ligonier Valley (4-3) at Indiana (2-5)
• Last meeting: Ligonier, 7-0 in 1945.
• About the Rams: Ligonier Valley made a solid transition into the WPIAL last season and has an experienced and talented group back for Year 2. Center Jude Grzywinski has started 33 consecutive games on the line. Quarterback Haden Sierocky rushed for 676 yards and passed for 559 last year. Ligonier is 6-2 against Indiana in a series that previously ran from 1926 to 1945.
• About the Indians: Seniors Devin Flint (175-991 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Zach Herrington (123-715, 4) return for WPIAL Class 4A Indiana. The teams will meet on the football field for the first time in 76 years. Indiana’s most recent win in the series was 21-0 in 1943.
Non-conference
Marion Center (6-1) at Blacklick Valley (1-7)
• Last meeting: Blacklick Valley, 3-0 in 1988.
• About the Stingers: Marion Center has 14 seniors on the roster from a team that shared the conference title with Penns Manor last season. Many of those returnees are entering their third season as starters. Senior quarterback Ty Ryen threw for 1,035 yards and 11 TDs last season.
• About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley returns all-state linebacker Nate Schilling, who had an area-best 126 tackles, with 81 solo stops, in eight games in 2020. Kolten Szymusiak made 45 receptions for 521 yards and five TDs.
North Star (2-7) at Moshannon Valley (2-6)
• Last meeting: This will be the first meeting.
• About the Cougars: North Star quarterback Connor Yoder completed 53 of 115 passes for 769 yards and eight TDs last season on offense and had 49 tackles on defense. Defensive end Ethan Yoder had 52 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks.
• About the Black Knights: Moshannon Valley closed 2020 with two wins. The Knights' top three rushers return in senior Nikolaus Smeal (86-471, 5 TDs), junior Levi Knuth (75-447, 7) and senior Ethan Webb (20-124).
Saturday
WestPAC
Windber (6-2) at Conemaugh Valley (4-2), 1 p.m.
• Last meeting: Windber, 48-0 in 2019.
• About the Ramblers: The conference coaches’ consensus pick as the preseason favorite in the WestPAC, Windber faces lofty expectations, which is understandable since the Ramblers return 21 of 22 starters. John Shuster rushed for 1,166 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.
• About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale entered a co-op agreement just prior to the 2020 season and the impact was evident during a march to the District 6 Class 1A playoffs. In the second year of the rivals joining forces, the Blue Jays will count on versatile Logan Kent, who gained 927 rushing yards for an average of 154.5 a game. The LivRed Game will celebrate the unity of two rivals becoming one and honor the memory of the late Olivia Red.
