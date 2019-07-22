Throughout the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season, Corey Fogle answered the call for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Clutch hits. Defensive gems. Shutdown relief appearances.
You name it, Fogle delivered for the regular-season champions.
The JCBL named Fogle as the Dr. Robert Hartnett Most Valuable Player on Monday during a vote by league managers, coaches and administrators at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“It means a lot. I love the team that we have here. We have a bunch of good guys,” said Fogle, who helped Paul Carpenter take a 2-1 advantage in its best-of-5 series against fourth-place Ophthalmic on Monday night at the Point. “I want to be here every day and strive to get better and back my teammates.
“I just try to focus every single day and make the most of it while I’m here because this will be my last year here,” added Fogle, a rising senior at California (Pa.) University and a Connellsville High School graduate.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher Joel Colledge earned the Pete Vuckovich Award as outstanding pitcher after going undefeated in five decisions. The Pitt-Johnstown rising junior is an Everett High School graduate.
“It’s a big honor,” said Colledge, who had a dominant performance in the playoff opener against Laurel Auto Group on Saturday and helped second-place Martella’s take a 2-0 series lead into Monday’s Game 3 at the Point. “It feels good to be able to do something like this in a league that is so competitive.”
Paul Carpenter outfielder Nick DiAndreth won the Denny Altimore Batting Champion Award with a .425 average. A rising sophomore at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Hempfield Area High School graduate, DiAndreth went 17-for-40 with 18 runs, 14 RBIs, two doubles and a triple to also earn the Ken Horoho Award as the top rookie position player.
Ophthalmic Associates right-hander Alex Arone took the Bill Jenkins Award as the top rookie pitcher. A rising senior at Mount Aloysius College and Homer-Center High School graduate, Arone went 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 17 walks in 35 innings pitched.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors GM-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said Fogle’s blue-collar approach made him the league MVP.
“He’s been great for us all year,” Sheriff said. “The biggest thing is he shows up. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t make excuses. He shows up every day on time ready to roll. That’s the big thing with Corey. He’ll do whatever you ask of him. He’ll play third.
“He’ll play first. He’ll pitch. He’s come in at times this year with bases loaded, nobody out; bases loaded, one out. He just does his job every day. He’s very workmanlike.”
Fogle also won the Ken Horoho Award as a rookie in 2018.
This season, he went 26-for-76 for a .342 batting average. Fogle had six doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
On the mound, he was 1-0 with one save in four appearances. Fogle didn’t allow a run and had nine strikeouts and one walk.
He posted a .962 fielding percentage mostly playing the corners.
“If you look back at the type of players that have won the MVP over the last several years in this league, No. 1 it’s guys who show up and keep their mouths shut and go to work,” Sheriff said. “He’s the definition of that. He shows up and goes to work.”
In six appearances and five starts, Colledge went 5-0 with a 0.52 ERA in 342/3 innings.
He struck out 42 batters and walked 20.
Colledge twice had 10 strikeouts in a game. Another time, he fanned nine.
“I just was able to go out there and throw strikes and I had really good fielding behind me, so we made plays and got it done,” Colledge said.
Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper said Colledge provided his team a shutdown presence each time he took the mound.
“Joel goes out there every day and throws strikes, does his job and keeps hitters off-balance,” Cooper said. “When he’s efficient out there, throwing strikes, he’s going to be pretty tough to beat. We threw him out there six times this year and every time he got better.”
All-JCBL Team
Dr. Robert Hartnett Most Valuable Player: Corey Fogle, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Pete Vuckovich Award/Pitcher: Joel Colledge, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Ken Horoho Award/Top Rookie Position Player: Nick Diandreth, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Bill Jenkins Award/Top Rookie Pitcher: Alex Arone, Ophthalmic Associates.
Denny Altimore Batting Champion: Nick Diandreth, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors .425 (17-for-40)
First base: Corey Cavalier, Ophthalmic Associates.
Second base: Cole Shaffer, Laurel Auto Group.
Third base: Jack Oberdorf, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Shortstop: Jake Swank, Laurel Auto Group.
Outfield: Phillip Dull, Martella’s Pharmacy; Alec Supanick, Smith Transport; Matt Privette, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Dallas Hite, Laurel Auto Group.
Catcher: Chasen Claus, Ophthalmic Associates.
Utility: Dylan Gearhart, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Designated hitter: Adam Cecere, Martella’s Pharmacy.
Starting pitcher: Ben Visnesky, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Doug Cannon, Laurel Auto Group; Luke Dividock, Ophthalmic Associates; Troy Emert, Martella’s Pharmacy; Nick Lagnese, Laurel Auto Group.
Relief pitcher: Nate Davis, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Ryan Shirley, Ophthalmic Associates; Aaron Blake, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
