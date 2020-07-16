Even as he left Berlin four years ago to pursue his football dreams and a college degree, Braden Fochtman knew he’d return one day.
“This community is what brought me up,” Fochtman said on Wednesday. “It’s amazing to come back. I went to Slippery Rock to get a teaching degree because I wanted to give back to this town, back to this area. Getting the ball rolling at Berlin is a great first step. I’m excited to give Berlin back what they gave me.”
Fochtman plans to do that in his new role as Berlin Brothersvalley’s varsity wrestling coach. The 22-year-old, who could have had another season on the gridiron at Division II Slippery Rock if he had wanted to pursue a graduate degree, was hired last month to replace Sal Lascari.
While Fochtman might have been known more for his exploits on the football field – he is Somerset County’s all-time leading rusher with 6,724 yards and was twice named The Tribune-Democrat’s Offensive Player of the Year – he was an accomplished wrestler as well, placing fourth in the state as a senior in 2016 and winning 99 career matches in three seasons.
At 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, Fochtman wasn’t the biggest player on the field at Slippery Rock, but he averaged 5.1 yards per carry for his career.
“I enjoyed my time at Slippery Rock,” Fochtman said. “I really thought that I learned a lot about myself and what I stood for in athletics and what athletics did for me as a person. It instilled accountability and leadership in me.”
He expects those lessons to transition not only from football to wrestling but also from competitor to coach.
“The value in wrestling isn’t always wins and losses,” Fochtman said. “It’s who you become through wrestling. Wrestling is just the vehicle that I can use to impact young lives, making sure that we make good people. That’s shown through the Berlin community.”
Fochtman’s family has strong roots in the community. His father, Brian, is the borough’s police chief and was a longtime assistant wrestling coach.
His cousin Jason Cornell was the head wrestling coach for more than a decade, leading the Mountaineers to some of the most successful seasons in the program’s history. His older brother, Bryce, was also an accomplished wrestler, with 139 career victories and a state medal on his resume. All three are expected to be part of Braden Fochtman’s staff in one way or another.
Braden Fochtman said that his father and Cornell helped shape him as an athlete and will do the same in how he coaches.
“My dad has always been there since Day 1,” Fochtman said. “He instilled the core values in me that I want to bring. He’s always been pushing me to be better. Same with Jas. He’s always been there for me.”
Berlin Athletic Director Tanner Prosser expects Fochtman to be an asset to that community.
“He is a hard worker who has set a great example for our athletes through his high school and college careers,” Prosser said. “He will have the ability to communicate and motivate, in turn making our kids better athletes and, most importantly, better people. We are very fortunate to have him back and, hopefully, can keep him here for a long time.”
Fochtman’s already been working with athletes from around the region through his Iron Mountain Training Facility. As someone who drove to Pittsburgh twice a week during his junior year in order to work on his foot speed, Fochtman knows how difficult it can be to find elite trainers in Somerset County.
“I knew that they needed someone that could give back to them,” he said of local athletes. “I could help them in the things that I learned through college football, through wrestling, through speed training – just giving back to them and giving them the opportunity to grow as an athlete.”
