RICHMOND, Va. – Jared Jones tossed a season-long 6 1/3 innings for Altoona on Thursday night and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a leadoff home run by Brandon Martorano halted the effort as the Curve fell to Richmond 2-0 at The Diamond.
Jones struck out five batters in the outing and threw 89 pitches with 64 strikes. He hit Andy Thomas with a pitch in the first inning before retiring 10 batters in a row. Riley Mahan drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, but Jones induced a double-play ball to erase the baserunner and worked a perfect sixth inning. Martorano cleared the wall in left-center field on a 1-0 pitch to break the no-hitter in the seventh. Of the 19 outs recorded by Jones, 15 did not leave the infield.
Richmond struck out 13 batters for the second night in a row. Mason Black tossed the first four innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts. Wil Jensen earned the win with three perfect innings before Jose Cruz notched the save with two perfect frames. Cruz struck out the side in the ninth to complete the save.
Abrahan Gutierrez had the lone extra-base hit for Altoona, a ground-rule double to the opposite field off Black in the fourth inning. Liover Peguero singled off Black in the third inning. Matt Gorski, Lolo Sanchez and Mason Martin all saw on-base streaks of 13, 14 and 15, respectively, games end in the loss.
Noe Toribio tossed the final 1 2/3 innings for Altoona, allowing a run on two hits in the eighth inning. He struck out one batter to get out of the frame. The game was played in 1:54, which matched the fastest game in Richmond history and missed the quickest game in Curve history by three minutes.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Altoona will send right-hander Sean Sullivan to the mound to face Richmond right-hander Kai-Wei Teng.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.