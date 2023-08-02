ALTOONA, Pa. – After Altoona delivered a one-hit shutout against Richmond on Tuesday night, the Flying Squirrels responded with seven runs on 15 hits as the Curve were shutout on Wednesday night, 7-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Richmond scored three runs off Altoona’s starter Anthony Solometo across five innings of work. Vaun Brown brought the first run across in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to score Shane Matheny, who tripled in the prior at-bat. Victor Bericoto brought two runs home in the fifth on a triple to center field off Solometo, who walked one batter and struck out three in his third Double-A loss.
Noe Toribio saw a 12-inning scoreless streak come to an end in the seventh inning when he allowed a two-run double to Carter Aldrete to make it a 5-0 Richmond lead. Toribio tossed two innings of relief before Geronimo Franzua worked a scoreless eighth inning. Tyler Samaniego allowed two runs in the ninth to cap off the scoring with a Jimmy Glowenke two-run double. Richmond recorded a hit in all nine innings in the win.
Tsung-Che Cheng extended his hitting streak to 10 games, matching Matt Gorski for the longest by a Curve batter this season. Cheng finished the game 1-for-4 with a single in the sixth inning, one of just four hits by the Altoona offense in the defeat.
