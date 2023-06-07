RICHMOND, Va. – Matt Gorski extended his on-base streak to 13 games with an RBI single for the Curve, but a pair of Flying Squirrels’ southpaws combined to punch out 13 batters as Altoona fell at Richmond, 6-1, on Wednesday night.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Curve, who remain tied for first place in the Eastern League's Southwest Division with a 28-23 record after an Erie loss on Wednesday night.
The Flying Squirrels sent San Francisco Giants No. 8 prospect left-hander Carson Whisenhunt to the mound to make his Double-A debut, and he impressed with five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. He was followed by southpaw Nick Zwack, who tossed the final four innings allowing one run on three hits and six strikeouts. It is the fourth time this season that Altoona has struck out 13 times in a game, the season-high mark for the Curve.
After five scoreless innings, it was the Curve who got on the board first in the top of the sixth. Liover Peguero drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a Matt Fraizer groundout. Gorski then lined the eighth pitch of his at-bat into the right-center alley to score Peguero and give the Curve the 1-0 lead.
Richmond answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame off reliever Nick Dombkowski. He allowed five hits after retiring the first batter he faced to open the frame, including a home run to Riley Mahan, an RBI single to Carter Williams, and a two-run single to Vaun Brown. One of the four runs on Dombkowski’s line went unearned as Brett Auerbach reached on a throwing error by Peguero. He only recorded the one out in the appearance.
Bear Bellomy relieved him and got the final two outs in the sixth before allowing two runs in the seventh inning. Auerbach plated both runs on a one-out double to right field. Bellomy tossed 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts in relief.
Brad Case opened the bullpen game for Altoona with his longest outing of the season, tossing three scoreless frames and striking out two batters on two hits. Omar Cruz followed with two scoreless frames of his own, while Braeden Ogle tossed a scoreless eighth inning for Altoona.
Outfielder Chavez Young had two hits in his first game with the Curve after joining the roster from Triple-A Indianapolis. Abrahan Gutierrez recorded his first Double-A hit on a double in the fifth inning. Altoona managed just five hits in the loss. The contest began after a 29-minute rain delay.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Altoona will send right-hander Jared Jones to the mound to face Richmond right-hander Mason Black.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.