RICHMOND, Va. – Altoona’s pitching staff struck out 12 batters on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond, but the Curve offense was kept quiet as Richmond defeated the Curve, 4-1, to split the series.
The one run in the contest for Altoona came with two outs in the fourth inning. Domingo Leyba opened the inning with a double and Matt Gorski singled to move him to third. Leyba was then thrown out attempting to tag up on a flyout to right fielder Luis Matos from Mason Martin, but Drew Maggi came through for the Curve with a single up the middle to score Gorski and tie the game at 1-all. The Curve would strand six runners on base and work just two hits from that point on.
Kyle Nicolas allowed three runs on four hits in three innings on the start to take the loss. He struck out five batters in the outing and walked three. Carter Aldrete hit a solo home run in the second inning to give Richmond a 1-0 lead. Aldrete followed with an RBI double in the fourth to give Richmond a 2-1 lead. He finished the day a triple shy of a cycle for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond added another in the frame on an RBI groundout by Carter Williams to take a 3-1 lead.
Travis MacGregor looked strong in relief for Altoona, striking out four batters in three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking one. Braeden Ogle allowed a solo home run to Matos in the seventh, striking out two in the frame. Juan Minaya worked a scoreless eighth with one strikeout.
Altoona returns home to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday to take on the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Justin Meis takes the ball in the series opener for the Curve, with Akron’s starter yet to be announced.
