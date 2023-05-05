RICHMOND, Va. – Aaron Shortridge completed five innings for the fourth time this season, but allowed three runs to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who held Altoona’s offense to just three hits in a 3-1 loss on Friday night at The Diamond.
Shortridge allowed two runs in the first inning on a pair of hits. Luis Matos hit a one-out single and scored on a Riley Mahan RBI double. Marco Luciano, who drew a walk, scored on a groundout from Carter Aldrete to make it a 2-0 game.
Mahan added a third run to Shortridge’s line in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to score Matos, who opened the frame with a double. Shortridge went 5 2/3 innings on the night, allowing the three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
Altoona’s lone run in the outing came in the fifth inning. Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng threw four no-hit innings to open the game before he was replaced by Nick Swiney in the fifth. Swiney allowed a leadoff single to Matt Gorski, who advanced to third on a Mason Martin double and scored on a wild pitch to make it a 3-1 game.
Altoona’s offense could not get going after that. Altoona had runners on first and second in both the sixth and seventh innings, but were held scoreless after a double-play ball in the seventh and a strikeout and groundout in the sixth. The Curve left four runners on base in the loss.
Cameron Junker looked strong in relief for Altoona, allowing just one hit in 2 1/3 innings with no walks and two strikeouts. It was the longest outing of the season for Junker and his second scoreless outing of the week against Richmond.
Altoona and Richmond continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond. Left-hander Nick Dombkowski will take the ball for the Curve in a bullpen game, facing right-hander Ryan Murphy for the Flying Squirrels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.