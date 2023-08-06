ALTOONA, Pa. – Jackson Glenn’s 4-for-4 day was not enough for the Altoona Curve in a 13-4 loss against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Glenn’s surging performance began in the first inning after launching a leadoff home run deep into the left-field bleachers to give Altoona the 1-0 lead. Glenn would single three more times, driving in two runs in the contest. He matched his career high with four hits, which he has now done four times.
Tsung-Che Cheng placed down a rolling bunt single in the third inning, scoring Claudio Finol to give Altoona a 2-0 lead. The base hit extended his hitting streak to an Eastern-League leading 14 games as he went 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Newly acquired left-hander Jackson Wolf made his Pirates organizational debut for the Altoona Curve in Sunday's matinee. Wolf, acquired from San Diego in the Ji Man Choi and Rich Hill trade, pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with only one earned on two hits while striking out five. Right-hander Cameron Junker came in for relief of Wolf, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one hit and a walk allowed.
Right-hander Michell Milliano made his Double-A debut in the seventh inning, allowing four runs on three walks and one hit without recording an out. Left-hander Omar Cruz would enter within that same inning to relieve Milliano, allowing a two-run double to Shane Matheny. He finished the frame with no runs on his line on one hit and one strikeout.
Altoona right-hander Noe Toribio entered in the top of the eighth inning, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks in one full inning of work. Right-hander Oliver Garcia allowed five unearned runs in the ninth inning after a Finol error at short extended the lengthy inning.
Despite Sunday's loss, Altoona won its series with Richmond 4-2 on the week. The Curve are 14-16 in the second half and 48-50 overall this season.
Altoona continues its 12-game homestand with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Altoona will send left-hander Nick Dombkowski to face SeaWolves left-hander Lael Lockhart.
