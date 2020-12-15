At age 66, Daryl Lanzendorfer entered a design contest for the first time in his life.
The resident of Puzzletown, Blair County, had a successful debut. Lanzendorfer emerged as the winner among 27 entrants in the Flood City Thunder logo contest.
His design included the word Thunder written in all caps in black with a Columbia blue trim. Four lightning bolts extend from the bottom of the word, which is capped by the top half of a football bearing the words Flood City under the seams.
“We feel this is a win-win,” said Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava during a brief ceremony at the Corner Coffee Shoppe in Geistown on Tuesday. “It’s not flashy. It’s not plain, just like our team.
“It has all the elements we need and it will look great on a black helmet. It’s perfect for Johnstown, our team and our league, the Greater Eastern Football Association.”
Lanzendorfer will win $150 in team merchandise bearing the new logo as well as gift certificates from area businesses, Matava said. The other 26 entrants will receive two tickets to future Thunder games, she said.
“I’ve been in the graphic design business for 30 years and owned a graphic shop in New England,” said Lanzendorfer, who moved back to his hometown near Duncansville in recent years. “I’ve done a lot of graphic design for youth sports teams over the years. I have a lot of experience.
“I’m retired. I saw the ad,” added Lanzendorfer, who served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps in his younger days. “I had a couple of days to figure it out and put something together.”
Matava and Lanzendorfer were joined by Thunder player Jace Updyke and John Ricilli, owner of The Corner Coffee Shoppe, during Tuesday’s event.
The Thunder went 1-6 in its first season in the GEFA, including an 0-3 mark at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Flood City’s lone win came by forfeit.
“I think, no pun intended, this is our first win,” Matava said of the contest announcement.
“I was thinking of thunder and wanted to make sure there was lightning in there,” Lanzendorfer said. “And a football is in there too, but I didn’t want the football to overpower the entire design’s look. It has a current, a futuristic, look.”
The Thunder will hold its final tryout for the 2021 season at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Sargent’s Stadium.
