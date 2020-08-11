The Flood City Thunder, semi-professional, eight-man football team, will play its first home game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Thunder bring an 0-1 record in the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA) home opener against the Jefferson County Jaguars. The team will compete against opponents from throughout the state during the 2020 season.
“We are so excited to finally get to play in front of our hometown,” said Georgianne Matava, owner of the Flood City Thunder. “We have a really great team and look forward to showcasing that talent for our fans.”
The Thunder, which dropped its opener 67-19 at the Moshannon Valley Vikings on Aug. 1, is led by player/coach Matt Speed and General Manager Tony Penna Jr.
A media meet-and-greet will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stadium Pub & Grille located adjacent to Sargent’s Stadium. Refreshments will be available with all proceeds benefiting the Women’s Help Center.
