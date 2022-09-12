JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team will play its fourth season in the Tri-Point Football League (TPFL), according to owner Georgianne Matava.
The TPFL is an 11-man football league with teams in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia playing a season that begins in June, Matava said. The Thunder owner said Flood City will have to play at a yet-to-be-determined area high school field because baseball season will be underway at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point when the TPFL begins play.
The Thunder spent its first three seasons in the Great Eastern Football Association, an eight-man semiprofessional league.
Flood City is coached by Chuck Kassick. The Thunder will hold a workout on Saturday at the Seward Fire Department, according to an announcement on the team’s Facebook page. The workout is from 10 a.m. to noon.
Matava said the Thunder will hold a tryout from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 at Roxbury Park.
