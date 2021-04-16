The Flood City Thunder will play the Mifflin County Tomahawks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
This will be the second home game of the season for the Thunder, who compete in the Greater Eastern Football Association, an eight-man semiprofessional football league.
The Thunder (0-2) still are seeking the second-year team’s first victory of the season.
Mifflin County (1-1) is coming off a 20-18 win over the Moshannon Valley Vikings.
The Thunder rushing game is led by Shareef Blough’s 107 yards, which ranks fifth in the GEFA. Quarterbacks Levi Cook (95 rushing yards) and K’Shawn Powell (65 rushing yards) rank seventh and eighth, respectively.
Blough, Cook and Powell each had two rushing TDs in the GEFA statistics.
On defense, Flood City’s Matt Speed ranks ninth with 15 tackles and his two interceptions tied for second in the league.
Mifflin County’s Timmy Beck had 74 receiving yards to rank eighth. The Tomahawks’ Charles Faust was third in the league with 19 tackles, and Mason Sweitzer was tied for fourth with two sacks.
Thunder owner Georgianne Matava said fans will have a chance to win gift certificates to area businesses at halftime.
