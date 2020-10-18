The Flood City Thunder eight-man, semiprofessional football team will hold a free combine beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Thunder coaching staff and management will evaluate players. The fastest timed player and the strongest player each will receive a cash prize.
The Thunder also will hold a flag football tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Partial proceeds from the tournament will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The maximum numbers of players is 15 to a team. The cost to enter a team is $250. The winning team will receive a cash prize.
For more information: 814-418-3914.
