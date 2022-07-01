The Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team will host a 7-on-7 men’s and women’s flag football game for charity on July 9 at Roxbury Park.
Partial proceeds will benefit the son of Thunder player Roderick “Duke” Rosiek and Alyssa Conrad, according to Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava. Their son was born prematurely, Matava said.
Email floodcitythunder8man@gmail.com for rules and details.
Matava said the Thunder also is finalizing plans for a meet-and-greet that will be announced later this month.
