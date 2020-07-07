The Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team announced it has both a new, yet familiar home and general manager as the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA) season nears.
“I am very excited to be playing at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point,” said Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava, whose team is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 1 at home. “It is in the heart of Johnstown and that is where we should be playing. We are Johnstown’s team and are representing the town.”
Tony Penna Jr., the current Conemaugh Township High School football coach and longtime Greater Johnstown High coach, is the Thunder’s general manager, Matava said.
“Tony was instrumental in getting the field for us,” Matava said. “Appointing Tony as general manager for the team was the best fit for all involved.
“He is not only a great friend and a great businessman, and his world is all about Johnstown and making it better for our youth.”
Penna is a community-minded coach and local businessman known for promoting the city and its student-athletes.
“We want to continue injecting life into the downtown and the city,” Penna said. “This all fits into one greater mission.”
Penna said the Thunder roster eventually will be comprised of experienced semiprofessional players as well as athletes who recently competed at the scholastic or college levels.
“I think it could be a really good mix of kids right out of high school and the veterans who are already there,” Penna said. “It’s going to be a nice in-between.”
The Thunder will open against the visiting Moshannon Valley Vikings on Aug. 1 at Sargent’s Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12.
In addition to the Vikings, the Thunder will play home games against the Mifflin County Tomahawks (Sept. 5) and Montour Maniacs (Sept. 19).
Road games are scheduled against the Brackenridge Beserkers
(Aug. 8), Jefferson County Jaguars (Aug. 15), Upper Dauphin Comanche
(Aug. 22) and Williamsport Wildcats (Sept. 12).
The Thunder previously had three opening dates pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the season was to begin on March 21 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. That was postponed to April 11 due to the pandemic, and then again to May 9 before the Aug. 1 date was set. The season’s late start meant Trojan Stadium wouldn’t be available because the new school year and football/soccer seasons would overlap.
Matava said the team will follow guidelines and take precautions due to the coronavirus.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concession stand will not be open and fans may bring their own refreshments,” she said. “My players have their own individual water bottles.”
Matava and Penna said the semiprofessional team will be involved in the community. Fans donating a canned good to benefit the Johnstown Women’s Help Center during the home opener will receive a $1 discount on a ticket.
“Bringing the Thunder to Johnstown it’s just the first step to mine and Tony’s vision of making Johnstown great again for the fans at Sargent’s Stadium and the community,” Matava said.
