JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava has called an audible that will keep her semiprofessional team on the sidelines this year, with the goal of returning in 2024, perhaps as an indoor football franchise.
“After three years as an owner and founder of the Flood City Thunder, we have decided to take a break in 2023,” Matava said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat. “Since we changed leagues from 8-man to 11-man (football), finding a home field was a big issue since our start date changed for our seasons.
“It was a struggle to find a field and (we) could not in the end,” the statement said. “I have always spoiled the players and loved that they could play on turf, and open fields were just not available for our season this year.”
Matava was adamant about one point. Even though the Thunder won’t play in 2023, she is determined to field a team in 2024.
“The team is not folding, as we are back in 2024,” Matava said. “We are just rebuilding.”
The Thunder played three seasons in the Great Eastern Football Association, an eight-man semiprofessional league. Flood City played its home dates at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, usually from March through May.
In September, Matava announced that the Thunder was set to join the Tri-Point Football League, an 11-man league with teams in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
The Tri-Point Football League schedule begins in June and runs throughout the summer.
Matava had to find another home field because Sargent’s Stadium is home to the Johnstown Mill Rats Prospect League team and the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League during the summer months.
Now, Matava is looking indoors, hoping the Thunder eventually becomes the latest in a string of indoor football league teams to make a go in Johnstown. The Jackals (2000), J-Dogs (2001), Riverhawks (2005-07) and Generals (2011-12) all had stints playing at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at different stretches from 2000 to 2012.
Thunder General Manager Quenteen Robinson was one of the most successful indoor football league players in Johnstown history, either playing, coaching or serving as a general manager on each of the city’s indoor teams.
“I am in negotiations currently with an arena league to bring indoor football to Johnstown for 2024,” Matava said, declining to publicly name the league. “I have had many Zoom meetings with a certain indoor league and if it works out, the Thunder will be starting the end of April 2024 indoors.
“I want to thank the fans and sponsors who have supported us through the good and the bad for three years. Stay tuned for what 2024 brings for us.”
While he hadn’t been involved in any discussions with the Thunder, Jean Desrochers, facility manager at 1st Summit Arena, which is managed by ASM Global, said the venue encourages dialogue in such instances.
“The arena management is open to have conversations with any groups willing to bring concerts, conferences and sporting events to Johnstown,” Desrochers said.
