The Flood City Thunder eight-man, semiprofessional football team has scheduled two community events in advance of its Greater Eastern Football Association season opener.
The Thunder will play the Jefferson County Jaguars at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. This is the Flood City team's second season in the GEFA after the Thunder went 1-6 during the team's debut season in 2020.
Flood City is led by a new coaching staff and general manager. The staff includes head coach Chuck Kassick, defensive coordinator Steve Niel, assistant coach Wayne Jones and volunteer coach David Schleich. Queenteen Robinson is the general manager and Georgianne Matava is the second-year owner.
On Thursday, the Thunder will hold a meet-and-greet event from 6 to 8 p.m. at 814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Francis Street in Richland Township.
On Friday, the team will host a block party from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot and walkway of Sargent’s Stadium. There will be music, games, vendors and food at the block party.
