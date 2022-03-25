The Flood City Thunder looks to use the lessons of the semiprofessional football franchise’s first two seasons to take another step forward this spring in the Great Eastern Football Association.
The Thunder held a media day practice on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in preparation for Sunday’s home opener against the Hazleton Mustangs at 1 p.m. at the Point.
“The progress we have made is a lot more toward the family side of it,” said Forest Hills High School graduate Shareff Blough, an experienced wide receiver/defensive back. “Football-wise it will come. We’ll get there. The family side of it, we grew a lot.”
Greater Johnstown High School graduate Alex Tisinger, a third-year receiver/DB, also has seen the Thunder take strides despite an 0-1 start to the season.
“The camaraderie, the brotherhood got better,” Tisinger said. “Guys are coming into focus and buying into what we want to do here, offensively and defensively. We’re working on our craft every day.”
Last week, GEFA power Lancaster beat the visiting Thunder 88-12. The Cyclones have only one loss in six seasons, with that setback coming in the league’s 2021 title game.
“In order to succeed sometimes you’ve got to fail and you’ve got to learn from your failures,” Tisinger said. “You take the good and the bad, watch film. See what you did wrong. Self-evaluate. See what you can work on.”
Second-year Thunder coach Chuck Kassick said his team bounced back in a positive manner this week.
“We could’ve come back this week in two different ways,” Kassick said. “We could’ve come back and kind of tucked our tail and folded, or we could have turned the page, realized our mistakes and moved on.
“We got back at it and realized we have to refocus and take care of business this week.”
Kassick is assisted by defensive coordinator Dave Schleich, a former assistant coach and strength coach at Somerset and Greater Johnstown high schools. Steve Neil coaches the running backs and linebackers, and Josh Horner coaches the offensive and defensive lines.
“The first game didn’t go as well as we planned. They’re a really good team,” Blough said of the Cyclones. “We’re still looking forward to show the work that we put in.
“First off, it’s a home game on a Sunday. It’s kind of the NFL feeling. I’m super excited. We want to make a statement.”
The Thunder will honor veterans during the home date. All veterans attending the game will be admitted free.
A group of 42 preschoolers from Somerset will sing the National Anthem, Thunder owner Georgianne Matava said.
“I’m excited we’re going to honor veterans,” Matava said.
“Last week was a blowout to a team that hasn’t lost a (regular season) game in six years,” Matava said. “This is our home opener. We’re ready to rock and roll. These guys got shown last week what you shouldn’t do and we’re ready to rock and roll.”
Kassick said the Thunder will rely on three quarterbacks K’Shaun Powell, a Fort Hill (Maryland) product, Zach Sipe of Rockwood, and Bill Csorba, who previously played on the Jefferson County Jaguars team that folded.
“We’ve got three capable quarterbacks, plus a couple others who can throw the ball if we need them to,” Kassick said.
Running back/defensive back Kasey West of Cumberland, Maryland provides a veteran presence.
So does, Matt Speed, who is in his third season with the Thunder. Speed was a player-coach during Flood City’s inaugural season in 2020.
“Matt Speed has been here since Year 1. He played Division I football. He’s a big-time player for us,” Kassick said. “He addressed the team on his own (after last week’s loss) and said, ‘This is a man’s game fellas. We have to play like men, as hard as we can every play and take care of business.'
“Roderick Rosiek, Shareef Blough and Jace Updyke are other guys who stepped up,” Kassick said. “These guys have been around football a long time and they know what it takes to win. They put that message out.”
Experienced players such as Brennan Mitchell, Wuanyai Mayo, Eddie Simms and Mike Duke, another former Jaguar, also are back.
“Depth. We have pieces everywhere,” Blough said. “We have explosive players at every position. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve added some people, some depth. It’s a quick-paced offense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.