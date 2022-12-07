The Flood City Thunder hopes to add to the ownership group, according to Georgianne Matava, who has owned the semiprofessional football team all three seasons of the franchise’s existence.
“Basically we are looking for a co-owner or co-owners for this year,” Matava said. “I've been doing this non-stop for four years and with multiple jobs and now grandkids.”
The Thunder will play its fourth season in a new league – the Tri-Point Football League (TPFL) – Matava announced in September.
The TPFL is an 11-man football league with teams in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia playing a season that begins in June, Matava said.
The Thunder owner said Flood City will have to play at a yet-to-be-determined area high school field because baseball season will be underway at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point when the TPFL begins play.
The Thunder spent its first three seasons in the Great Eastern Football Association, an eight-man semiprofessional league.
For more information, contact Matava at floodcitythunder8man@gmail.com.
