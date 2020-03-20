The new Flood City Thunder semi-professional football team has pushed back its season opener due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thunder originally was to open the season on Saturday at Trojan Stadium.
Instead, Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava said the team will play its opener on April 11 at Trojan Stadium.
The Thunder will compete in the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA), a 17-team league that plays eight-man football.
“As a new owner of a team in the fantastic life of semi-pro football, myself and the GEFA eight-man semi-pro football league have decided to postpone the beginning of the season (and) to start up on April 11,” Matava said. “The coronavirus is serious and we need to be smart about this.
“A football game is 60 minutes of playing time as opposed to a possible life sentence contracting this flu,” she said. “I worry about injuries to my guys, but now I also worry about my players, their coaches, team staff and the awesome fans and their well-being.”
Matava encouraged fans to find more information on the official Flood City Thunder Facebook page.
A media meet-and-great that was scheduled for Friday also was postponed to the week of the rescheduled opener.
“We are super excited about this season,” Matava said.
