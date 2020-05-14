It’s fourth-and-goal, and the fledgling Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team is going for the score.
Or, in this case, it’s another attempt to play the team’s Greater Eastern Football Association season opener on Aug. 1.
“I am pleased with the GEFA’s decision to postpone the season until Aug. 1,” Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava said. “It is the best decision for everyone involved. It gives us more than two months for the state ban to be lifted and get our state back to somewhat of a normalcy. I know the Thunder are ready to play and represent Johnstown.”
The opener originally was to be played on March 21 but initially was pushed back to April 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stay-at-home order, social distancing guidelines and concerns about safety of the players, coaches and fans led to another bump to May 9 for the opener. Flood City Thunder will host the Moshannon Valley Vikings at a field Matava said will be announced at a later date.
The eight-man football Thunder originally was set to play at Trojan Stadium under the previous schedule, but Matava said with dates extending into October, including the playoffs, she must consider potential Greater Johnstown High School sporting events that will be played at the stadium.
In addition to the Vikings, the Thunder will play home games against the Mifflin County Tomahawks (Sept. 5) and Montour Maniacs (Sept. 19). Road games are scheduled against the Jefferson County Jaguars (Aug. 15), Upper Dauphin Comanche (Aug. 22) and Williamsport Wildcats (Sept. 12).
“It is very sad that a lot of summer events were canceled in Johnstown because of the COVID-19,” Matava said. “So, the Thunder is hoping to bring an exciting football game and community events to the region.
“I am planning a kids clinic for school-aged kids once the ban is lifted,” she said. “These kids have been inside for months and this clinic will give them the opportunity to come out for an afternoon and practice with the guys. There will be player stations and each kid can work with their favorite players, quarterbacks, receivers and learn their skills and talk to the guys.”
