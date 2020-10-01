The Flood City Thunder eight-man football team will have a new and familiar general manager next season in the semi-professional Greater Eastern Football Association.
Greater Johnstown High School graduate and former indoor football standout Quenteen Robinson will join the Thunder front office. Robinson, 42, currently of Palm Coast, Florida, either played, coached or served as general manager of the various Johnstown indoor football teams – Jackals, J-Dogs, Riverhawks and Generals.
“I’m excited to get involved,” said Robinson, who will oversee a free combine at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. “I think it’s a good thing for the community. It’s an opportunity to change some peoples’ lives and give people another opportunity. I’m excited for the players.”
Robinson was well-known as a talented football player, wrestler and baseball player at Greater Johnstown. He played college baseball and was a AAABA League standout before embarking on a successful indoor football career as a playmaking quarterback.
He also served in various coaching roles throughout the area at the youth and high school levels before moving to Florida. Robinson said he expects to be back in town to work with the Thunder, who finished their inaugural GEFA season at 1-6, with the lone win coming by a forfeit.
“I’m really excited to lead them in the right direction,” Robinson said. “They have the right idea.
“I know it was a little rough, but that’s with anything new,” he added. “My plan is to just bring more to the organization and try to correct some of the mistakes maybe some of our arena teams might have made. I want to make the players feel more comfortable. I want to give back to the community.”
Thunder owner Georgianne Matava said Robinson will be an asset to the fledgling organization.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to bring ‘Q’ in,” Matava said. “We have been friends for years and just recently started talking about him coming aboard.
“Not only is ‘Q’ an awesome coach, teacher and mentor but simply a wonderful man. It is a complete win-win for everyone involved.”
Matava said her coaching staff currently includes Wayne Jones and Steve Niel. Two more coaching positions will be filled, according to Matava, who said last season’s player-coach Matt Speed is no longer in that position.
Matava said the team will thank local fans for their support by holding a Thunder Kids Day at 10 a.m on Oct. 11 at Sargent’s Stadium. Children under age 12 may participate in the event for free. Admission for others is $2.
The combine will be held on Oct. 24, with pre-registration due by Oct. 15.
A flag football tournament will be held on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at Sargent’s Stadium with teams playing to benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 814-418-3914.
