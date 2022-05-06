Hazleton at Flood City – Sunday, March 27, 2022

Flood City Thunder quarterback Zach Sipe (center) manages to break through the grasp of Hazleton's Daniel Harvey (left) and Bill Minnick for a first-quarter touchdown on Sunday, March 27, 2022, during their Great Eastern Football Association contest at Sargent's Stadium Stadium at the Point.

 Phil Andraychak
For The Tribune-Democrat

After a month on the road, the Flood City Thunder semiprofessional team returns home for the first of three games to close the Great Eastern Football Association regular season.

The Thunder (3-4 overall, 1-3 Mountain Division) will host the Williamsport Wildcats (2-5, 1-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trojan Stadium.

The Thunder will follow with back-to-back home games at Sargent's Stadium at the Point. Flood City will face the Snyder County Spartans (2-5, 1-3) at 4 p.m. on May 14, and then conclude the regular season against the Moshannon Valley Vikings (5-2, 2-2) at 1 p.m. on May 21.

The Thunder have dropped three of their past four games, including a 68-12 setback to the host Mifflin County Tomahawks on April 30.

Flood City beat the host NEPA Shock 48-20 to snap a two-game losing streak on April 23.

