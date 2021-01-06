Flood City Thunder logo

Flood City Thunder

The Flood City Thunder announced its 2021 Greater Eastern Football Association schedule, which includes two night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The Thunder opens at home at 7 p.m. on April 3 against the Jefferson County Jaguars. After traveling to play the Upper Dauphin Comanche on April 10, Flood City then returns to Sargent’s Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest on April 17 against the Mifflin County Tomahawks.

The Thunder also has home dates against the Moshannon Valley Vikings on May 1 (starting time to be announced) and the Williamsport Wildcats at 1 p.m. on May 15.

Road dates also include games at the Snyder County Spartans on April 24; the Columbia County Maniacs on May 8; and the Cumberland Valley Hitmen on May 22.

The GEFA is an eight-man, semiprofessional league. Playoffs begin on June 12, with conference championships set on June 19 and the title game on June 26. An all-star game is scheduled on July 10.

The Thunder will hold its final tryouts from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Turfside Indoor Sports Complex in Windber.

