The Flood City Thunder announced its 2021 Greater Eastern Football Association schedule, which includes two night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Thunder opens at home at 7 p.m. on April 3 against the Jefferson County Jaguars. After traveling to play the Upper Dauphin Comanche on April 10, Flood City then returns to Sargent’s Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest on April 17 against the Mifflin County Tomahawks.
The Thunder also has home dates against the Moshannon Valley Vikings on May 1 (starting time to be announced) and the Williamsport Wildcats at 1 p.m. on May 15.
Road dates also include games at the Snyder County Spartans on April 24; the Columbia County Maniacs on May 8; and the Cumberland Valley Hitmen on May 22.
The GEFA is an eight-man, semiprofessional league. Playoffs begin on June 12, with conference championships set on June 19 and the title game on June 26. An all-star game is scheduled on July 10.
The Thunder will hold its final tryouts from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Turfside Indoor Sports Complex in Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.