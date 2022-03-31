Flood City Lightning

Members of the Flood City Lightning sixth-grade team that won the Adidas Rise High Elite “Nothing But Net” Classic title on Sunday, March 27, 2022, are (from left) Westmont Hilltop's Audra Rudolph, Central Cambria's Makenzie Hite, Penn Cambria's Grace Osman, Bishop McCort Catholic's Katie Kibler, Altoona's Jayla Brunson, Westmont Hilltop's Cali Lynch, Forest Hills' Kinleigh Baumgardner and Penn Cambria's Isabella Seaman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Flood City Lightning sixth-grade team claimed the Adidas Rise High Elite “Nothing But Net” Classic title on Sunday.

Members of the team include Altoona’s Jayla Brunson, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Katie Kibler, Central Cambria’s Makenzie Hite, Forest Hills’ Kinleigh Baumgardner, Penn Cambria’s Grace Osman and Isabella Seaman and Westmont Hilltop’s Cali Lynch and Audra Rudolph.

The squad is coached by Pat Gruss and Deb Diehl.

