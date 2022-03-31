MONROEVILLE, Pa. – The Flood City Lightning sixth-grade team claimed the Adidas Rise High Elite “Nothing But Net” Classic title on Sunday.
Members of the team include Altoona’s Jayla Brunson, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Katie Kibler, Central Cambria’s Makenzie Hite, Forest Hills’ Kinleigh Baumgardner, Penn Cambria’s Grace Osman and Isabella Seaman and Westmont Hilltop’s Cali Lynch and Audra Rudolph.
The squad is coached by Pat Gruss and Deb Diehl.
