Flood City Elite

Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team began Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series play with a 4-3 victory over Windsor, California, on Friday.

Starting pitcher Eli Felosky gave up one earned run over four innings. Isaac Serenko finished off the triumph on the mound.

The Middle Atlantic representative received a home run from Jace Davison to tie the game. Kiylar Lorelli blasted a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning.

Flood City Elite meets Booneville, Missouri, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for its second game of pool play.

