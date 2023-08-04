BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team began Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series play with a 4-3 victory over Windsor, California, on Friday.
Starting pitcher Eli Felosky gave up one earned run over four innings. Isaac Serenko finished off the triumph on the mound.
The Middle Atlantic representative received a home run from Jace Davison to tie the game. Kiylar Lorelli blasted a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning.
Flood City Elite meets Booneville, Missouri, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for its second game of pool play.
