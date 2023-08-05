CROWN POINT, Ind. – Flood City Elite prevailed in its Cal Ripken 10-Under World Series opener by a 3-2 margin over the Bryant Black Sox in seven innings on Saturday.
Brett Shetler provided a walk-off single to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh to score Jaxon Pavic. Dylan Halkovich singled to drive in Liam Fitzpatrick to tie it in bottom of sixth with two outs to send the game into extra innings.
Flood City Elite's Abram Mayak finished with two hits, including a double. Kobe Baxter-DelSignore stole two bases. Starter Mason Blackburn allowed one earned run and struck out three batters over 3 2/3 innings. Baxter-DelSignore went the final 3 1/3 scoreless frames for the victory.
The Bryant Black Sox took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Flood City Elite outhit its opponent by a 7-3 margin.
Flood City Elite is 1-0 in Hulk pool play. The local team will meet the Westside Bombers at 5 p.m. Sunday.
