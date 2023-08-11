BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team dropped a 6-4 decision to Branson, Missouri, to end its run at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series on Friday.
Flood City Elite's Isaac Serenko allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings and supplied two RBIs at the plate. Kiylar Lorelli and Dominic Berardinelli also drove in a run each for Flood City, which advanced to the Iron Bracket quarterfinals as the Middle Atlantic Representative.
Flood City Elite finished with a 5-2 record. The local team went 4-1 in Group D play and earned the No. 3 seed out of the pool.
