Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team dropped a 6-4 decision to Branson, Missouri, to end its run at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series on Friday.

Flood City Elite's Isaac Serenko allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings and supplied two RBIs at the plate. Kiylar Lorelli and Dominic Berardinelli also drove in a run each for Flood City, which advanced to the Iron Bracket quarterfinals as the Middle Atlantic Representative.

Flood City Elite finished with a 5-2 record. The local team went 4-1 in Group D play and earned the No. 3 seed out of the pool.

