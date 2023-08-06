Flood City Elite

Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. – Flood City Elite dropped a 10-7 decision to Black Hills, Washington, on Sunday at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

Flood City Elite is 2-1 in Group D play, while the Washington squad is 3-0.

The Middle Atlantic representative battled back several times in the loss. Flood City Elite's Luke Mykut hit two solo home runs. Jack Dawson blasted a two-run home run to tie the game in the fourth inning. Eli Felosky added a solo shot in the loss.

Flood City Elite continues pool play against Dover, New Hampshire, at 8 p.m. Monday. The local squad meets West Raleigh, North Carolina, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

