BRANSON, Mo. – Flood City Elite dropped a 10-7 decision to Black Hills, Washington, on Sunday at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
Flood City Elite is 2-1 in Group D play, while the Washington squad is 3-0.
The Middle Atlantic representative battled back several times in the loss. Flood City Elite's Luke Mykut hit two solo home runs. Jack Dawson blasted a two-run home run to tie the game in the fourth inning. Eli Felosky added a solo shot in the loss.
Flood City Elite continues pool play against Dover, New Hampshire, at 8 p.m. Monday. The local squad meets West Raleigh, North Carolina, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
