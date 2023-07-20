GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – On Sunday, Flood City Elite won the Middle Atlantic Region to earn a berth in next month's Cal Ripken 10-under World Series in Crown Point, Indiana.
Flood City Elite went 5-1 in this past weekend's tournament. The squad defeated North Colonie, New York 8-4 in the title game. After a loss to Berkeley Heights, New York, Flood City Elite won three straight games to prevail.
"We have a special group of kids," Flood City Elite manager Dan Blackburn said. "They all play a great role in our success. We knew we were going to be tough to beat. At our first practice, we set a goal of making it to the World Series in Crown Point. Now that we are going, we want to prove to everyone that we can play with the best teams in the country and around the world. This has been a great experience for the kids, coaches and families."
Berlin Brothersvalley's Chris Kent; Chestnut Ridge's Dylan Halkovich; Conemaugh Township's Abram Mayak and Brett Shetler; Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter, Kobe Baxter-DelSignore and Kobe Kehn; Richland's Liam Fitzpatrick, Enzo Moore and Jaxon Pavic; and Windber's Mason Blackburn are members of the team. Jared Baxter, Jim Halkovich and Dave Shetler are assistant coaches.
Flood City Elite went a perfect 6-0 in the Pennsylvania Northwest State Championships from July 1-4 in Upper Allen. It defeated Hilltop 12-2 in the title game. In the District 13 tournament, Flood City Elite defeated Juniata County and Mifflin County by a combined score of 57-5 in three games on June 17.
The Cal Ripken 10-under World Series runs from Aug. 3-13.
