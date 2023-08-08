Flood City Elite

Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. — The Flood City Elite 12-under team completed Pool D play with a 2–1 victory over West Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

The Middle Atlantic representative is 4-1 in Pool D, tied with Windsor, California, and Black Hills, Washington.

Isaac Serenko threw a complete-game two-hitter for Flood City Elite. The hurler gave up one earned run. Jace Davison and Lucas Shuniak each had hits that supplied the RBIs for Flood City.

Flood City Elite will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against a team to be determined.  The local squad is the No. 3 seed from Group D in bracket play. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you