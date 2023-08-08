BRANSON, Mo. — The Flood City Elite 12-under team completed Pool D play with a 2–1 victory over West Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
The Middle Atlantic representative is 4-1 in Pool D, tied with Windsor, California, and Black Hills, Washington.
Isaac Serenko threw a complete-game two-hitter for Flood City Elite. The hurler gave up one earned run. Jace Davison and Lucas Shuniak each had hits that supplied the RBIs for Flood City.
Flood City Elite will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against a team to be determined. The local squad is the No. 3 seed from Group D in bracket play.
