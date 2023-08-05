Flood City Elite

Members of the Flood City Elite 12-under team include (front row, from left) DuBois' Jackson McCall, Portage's Lucas Shuniak, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Portage's Dom Berardinelli, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, Huntingdon's Isaac Serenko and coach Brent Davison; (middle row) coach Chuck Dawson; (back row) coach Wil Felosky, Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Windber's Colton Blackburn, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison and manager Jon Serenko.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team improved to 2-0 in Group D play with a commanding 19-1 victory over Boonville, Missouri, on Saturday in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.

Starting pitcher Jace Davison threw three innings without allowing an earned run in a mercy-rule shortened game for the Middle Atlantic representative. Colton Blackburn drove in three runs, and Jack Dawson provided three hits. Isaac Serenko blasted a home run for Flood City Elite. 

Flood City Elite meet Black Hills, Washington, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a matchup of 2-0 teams.

