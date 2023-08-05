BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team improved to 2-0 in Group D play with a commanding 19-1 victory over Boonville, Missouri, on Saturday in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series.
Starting pitcher Jace Davison threw three innings without allowing an earned run in a mercy-rule shortened game for the Middle Atlantic representative. Colton Blackburn drove in three runs, and Jack Dawson provided three hits. Isaac Serenko blasted a home run for Flood City Elite.
Flood City Elite meet Black Hills, Washington, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a matchup of 2-0 teams.
