BRANSON, Mo. – The Flood City Elite 12-under team advanced in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series as Lucas Shuniak provided a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning of Thursday's 2-1 victory over Yardley, Pennsylvania.
Flood City Elite, the No. 3 seed out of Group D, will play Branson, Missouri, at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Iron Bracket quarterfinals.
Yardley was the No. 5 seed out of Group A.
Flood City starting pitcher Eli Felosky allowed one unearned run over four innings. Kiylar Lorelli closed out the final two scoreless frames.
Colton Blackburn, Jace Davison, Isaac Serenko and Shuniak each provided a hit for the local squad.
