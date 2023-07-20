The Flood City Elite 12-under squad advanced from the Middle Atlantic region this month and will play in the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series in Branson, Missouri.
Flood City Elite won the District 13 tournament with a 3-0 mark in Lewistown. It went 6-0 to claim the Pennsylvania state title in King of Prussia.
In the Middle Atlantic region, Flood City Elite defeated North East New York, South New Jersey, Western New York and South East Pennsylvania. The local squad lost 8-6 to Moorestown, New Jersey in the title game after beating them 11-1 earlier in the tournament.
"We have worked with this goal in mind for literally the last three years," Flood City Elite manager Jon Serenko said. "Playing doubleheaders on weekends through poor weather in April to get through the regular season. Practicing on Sunday nights through the winter. These kids have made the constant commitment to make this their No. 1 goal. With the support of great parents, friends, families and respective communities, they have realized that hard work pays off. We still have work to do and are not satisfied just getting to the World Series. We have a belief and desire that we can compete with anybody nationally and frankly, in the world. Our team motto is, 'Love each other, play for each other.’ "
Members of the team include Central Cambria's Jackson Dawson, Chestnut Ridge's Wyatt Shirey, DuBois' Jackson McCall, Forest Hills' Cannon Forcellini, Greater Johnstown's Eli Felosky, Huntingdon's Luke Mykut and Isaac Serenko, Indiana's Kiylar Lorelli, Mount Pleasant's Noah DeWitt, Penn Cambria's Jace Davison, Portage's Dom Berardinelli and Lucas Shuniak and Windber's Colton Blackburn. Assistant coaches are Brent Davison, Chuck Dawson and Wil Felosky.
Flood City Elite will open pool play on Aug. 4 against Windsor, California. Flood City will also play Booneville, Missouri; Kennewick, Washington; Dover, New Hampshire; and West Raleigh, North Carolina on consecutive days. Teams will be seeded and engage in bracket play.
There are 24 teams from the United States broken into six teams over four groups. There are 10 international squads in two groups of five teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.